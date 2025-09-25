Malaysian Red Crescent urges global action to end Gaza suffering

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Red Crescent has urgently appealed to all Red Cross and Red Crescent leaders to demonstrate solidarity and influence decision-makers towards achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

MRC national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz declared that the targeting and killing of humanitarian workers in Gaza must stop immediately.

“As we celebrate our work together as a Southeast Asian humanitarian network, I feel it is important to remember those who are most in need of assistance,” she stated during her speech at the closing dinner of the 22nd Southeast Asia Red Cross and Red Crescent Leaders Meeting.

Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz emphasised the appalling suffering endured by the people of Gaza, calling for collective action to alleviate their plight.

She urged leaders to carry forward the spirit of solidarity and compassion renewed during the meeting.

The dinner was attended by the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail alongside Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim.

Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz noted that the meeting’s theme, The Seas that Unite Us, reflected regional challenges including disaster preparedness and climate change.

Dr Wan Azizah inaugurated the MRC’s 75th Anniversary Coffee Table Book, available to the public for a 250-ringgit donation supporting humanitarian services.

The event received support from Yayasan Raja Zarith Sofiah Negeri Johor, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Disaster Management Agency.

MRC stated the meeting would strengthen partnerships with governments, corporate partners, and international stakeholders.

The organisation expects the event to deepen regional solidarity among Southeast Asia’s Red Cross and Red Crescent National Societies.

MRC also highlighted enhanced recognition of its 75-year humanitarian legacy and increased public engagement, particularly among youth. – Bernama