TANJONG MALIM: The Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) has contributed RM50,000 to the Ministry of Higher Education’s Prihatin Fund to support the families and students of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) affected by the recent bus crash in Gerik.

MTA chief executive officer Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said the funds were raised through contributions from corporate entities directly involved in the national takaful industry.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. On behalf of the takaful industry, we extend our heartfelt condolences to all the families affected.

“This is a moment for unity. While we cannot undo what has happened, this contribution reflects our compassion and our commitment to serving the community,” he told Bernama at the UPSI students’ bus tragedy memorial held at the Tuanku Canselor Hall last night.

Also present at the event were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim, state executive councillor for Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Khairudin Abu Hanipah, and UPSI vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff.

Mohd Radzuan noted that in addition to MTA, several takaful companies such as Etiqa Takaful, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia and Hong Leong MSIG Takaful Berhad also contributed to the Prihatin Fund.

The fund, established specifically to support the victims and families affected by the UPSI student bus crash in Gerik, has to date raised RM1.7 million in donations.

“Of that amount, 10 percent came from MTA and takaful companies directly involved in the industry. This reflects our commitment to the core takaful principle of mutual assistance, built on a foundation of community spirit and solidarity,” he said.

On June 9, 15 UPSI students were killed after a chartered bus traveling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim overturned following a collision with a Perodua Alza along the East-West Highway.

The crash also left 33 others injured, including the bus driver and assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers in the Perodua Alza.