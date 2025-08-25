Malaysian women urged to join armed forces for diverse career opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: Women should overcome their hesitations and confidently pursue careers within the Malaysian Armed Forces to demonstrate their capabilities in a traditionally male-dominated environment.

Major Zita Aina Ahmad from the Army’s Public Relations Secretariat emphasised that military service offers extensive professional development opportunities beyond conventional expectations.

“As women, we need to challenge ourselves,” she stated during an appearance on Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme.

“Sometimes, we don’t even realise what we’re capable of until we’re tested.”

She highlighted the collaborative nature of military operations where female personnel work alongside male colleagues to accomplish shared objectives.

Zita Aina specifically encouraged young Malaysian women to explore the diverse professional pathways available within the armed forces structure.

“You can be a doctor, an administrator, an IT specialist, an engineer, anything,” she explained.

“The military isn’t just about combat; it’s about service, leadership, and nation-building.”

Reflecting on her 21-year military career, she described her deployment as a United Nations peacekeeper in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Her role involved conducting security threat assessments with particular attention to issues affecting women and children.

“I worked alongside officers from 12 to 13 other countries,” she recalled.

“Being a woman helped me connect more easily with local women and children.”

She operated in high-risk environments without traditional weapons, relying instead on communication skills and genuine engagement.

“My only weapon was my words, and I used them with sincerity,” she shared.

Zita Aina encountered significant dangers during her deployment, including a nearby bomb explosion that tested her resilience.

“Those difficult experiences only strengthened my resolve,” she affirmed.

“Women officers have proven time and again that we can fulfil our duties, even on international missions.”

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari recently revealed that women constitute less than 2% of Malaysian Armed Forces personnel.

This figure remains substantially below the 10% target established in the Defence White Paper.

Current statistics show 9,550 women serving across all branches of the military forces.

The army employs 6,574 female personnel, while the navy has 1,953 and the air force maintains 1,023.

Despite their numerical minority, women have contributed significantly to international humanitarian and peacekeeping operations.

Exactly 222 female personnel have served in United Nations peacekeeping missions, joint exercises with partner nations, and military diplomacy assignments.

Women played crucial roles in three major international humanitarian operations conducted by the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Operation STARLIGHT in Cox’s Bazar provided medical assistance to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

Female personnel participated in medical evacuation missions supporting injured Palestinians.

They constituted 36% of personnel deployed for earthquake relief operations in Turkiye. – Bernama