KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian youth generally have a positive sentiment towards ASEAN, despite showing only moderate knowledge and awareness of the regional body’s functions and initiatives, a recent study revealed.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from several local universities, found that Malaysian university students recognise ASEAN’s role in promoting unity, peace, economic growth and youth empowerment, but highlighted the need for ASEAN to become more visible and accessible to the younger generation.

According to the findings, respondents showed limited knowledge about ASEAN’s structure and initiatives, with an average score of 2.98 for understanding and 2.88 for familiarity on a scale of five.

“The lower than three score indicates that more efforts must be put in to ensure information related to ASEAN is well understood,” the researchers said.

However, respondents acknowledged ASEAN’s contribution towards economic development and political stability, with scores exceeding three in these areas.

The study also noted that Malaysian youth generally feel proud that Malaysia is part of ASEAN and expressed excitement about opportunities within the region, particularly in education, employment and business.

“They feel connected to youths from other ASEAN countries and excited about the opportunities in ASEAN, including education, work and business,” the researchers said, adding that more should be done to strengthen the sense of belonging and connectedness among youths.

The study also highlighted the willingness of young Malaysians to engage in ASEAN activities, with an average score of 3.63 for supporting ASEAN programmes and 3.23 for participating in volunteer activities.

“Young Malaysians are open and interested to engage in ASEAN activities. They also support stronger economic and cultural cooperation among ASEAN nations and are willing to be involved in voluntary services related to ASEAN,” the study noted.

Open-ended responses revealed that Malaysian youth view ASEAN as a platform for unity, cooperation, economic development, cultural exchange and peace.

For the next 10 years, they envision ASEAN as a vehicle for empowerment and progress, but stressed the importance of making ASEAN’s initiatives more visible and accessible to the people.

The study, conducted through an online survey with 543 respondents, was led by Dr Tan Sing Pei, Dr Azhar Abdul Rahman, Dr Chin Yee Mun, Dr Wong Voon Hee, Dr Phua Yeong Nan and Ani Hafify Anil Yakin.

Malaysia is set to host the 46th ASEAN Summit here on May 26-27 under the chairmanship theme of Inclusivity and Sustainability.