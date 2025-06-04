PETALING JAYA: A tour bus which was headed to Mount Fuji for a tour, yesterday, got involved in an accident after being rear-ended by another bus, yesterday morning, injuring 47 tourists including Malaysians.

According to a report by Hong Kong’s Dimsum Daily, the 10.15am accident occurred on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji, Tokyo, when the affected bus stopped near a tunnel due to traffic congestion before another bus rammed into it.

It is learnt the buses kept starting and stopping due to traffic, and the accident occurred when the driver of the second bus failed to notice that the one in front had braked, according to police.

Reports indicate that the bus was operated by the travel platform KKday, which offers a “Mount Fuji Day Tour,” with passengers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore onboard.

Additionally, the Tokyo Fire Department confirmed that most of the injuries were minor and that none of the passengers were in life-threatening condition.

In the report, one Taiwanese tourist mentioned that the sightseeing bus was en route to Mount Fuji or Lake Kawaguchi when the accident interrupted their plans.

In the meantime, KKday has released a statement noting that over ten passengers were sent to hospitals for check-ups, including two from Taiwan, with the remainder being from Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore.