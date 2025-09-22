Malaysians eligible for 300L RON95 petrol monthly at RM1.99 under BUDI95

PUTRAJAYA: All Malaysians are eligible for a monthly subsidised ceiling of up to 300 litres of RON95 petrol under the BUDI MADANI RON95 targeted subsidy programme according to the Finance Ministry.

E-hailing drivers are exempted from this eligible ceiling and may apply for additional allocations to ensure their livelihoods remain unaffected.

This monthly ceiling was established based on Department of Statistics findings showing over 99% of private vehicle drivers in Malaysia do not exceed this amount.

The government has simplified the process for Malaysians to enjoy subsidised RON95 pricing without requiring any prior registration.

The only additional step involves verification with a MyKad when purchasing RON95 at the subsidised price.

MyKad readers will be placed inside convenience stores and at fuel pump terminals to minimise congestion during verification.

Digital payment options will be available through Touch ‘n Go e-wallet and fuel company apps including Petronas’ Setel and CaltexGo.

The BUDI95 programme will roll out in stages to ensure a smooth transition without sudden demand surges.

The system opens first on September 27 for 300,000 military and police personnel followed by B40 recipients of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah cash aid on September 28.

On September 30, the BUDI95 system becomes available to 16 million Malaysians aged 16 and above holding valid MyKad and driving licence.

The MADANI government urges the public to ensure their MyKad chip functions properly and their driving licence remains valid before transitioning to BUDI95.

There is no need to rush MyKad renewal if people can still redeem benefits under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah appreciation aid proving their MyKad chip works.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced earlier today that RON95 petrol price would reduce to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 effective September 30 under the BUDI95 programme. – Bernama