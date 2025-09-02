Malaysians in Indonesia urged to stay vigilant amid ongoing riots

JAKARTA: Malaysians residing in or visiting Indonesia should remain vigilant and follow local authorities’ guidance during ongoing riots across Jakarta and other major cities.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin confirmed that no Malaysians, including students, have been affected by the recent unrest.

He stated that Indonesian authorities are implementing necessary control measures to restore public order and ensure safety.

“They should avoid areas where riots are taking place, whether in Jakarta or in many other cities across Indonesia,” he told Malaysian media during an interview.

The Education Malaysia office in Indonesia maintains constant communication with Malaysian students to monitor their safety and provide appropriate guidance.

Syed Mohamad Hasrin advised prospective visitors to take precautions including careful travel planning and obtaining sufficient travel insurance.

Malaysians should also ensure they have adequate funds and stay informed about developments at their intended destinations.

The embassy continues to respond to inquiries through phone calls, emails, and WhatsApp to provide necessary assistance and guidance.

“We will continue doing this and will issue a media statement if necessary,” he added.

The Malaysian embassy had previously issued a statement on 29 August confirming it was closely monitoring the situation following demonstrations in Central Jakarta. – Bernama