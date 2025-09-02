MOF assures SARA system improvements to handle rising user demand

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Finance has guaranteed continuous improvements to the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah system to manage increasing user traffic during peak periods like long weekends and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican confirmed that MyKasih has implemented measures to enhance system capacity and strengthen daily troubleshooting processes for technical issues.

He stated that MyKasih improves system performance daily and resolves problems to accommodate growing numbers of recipients purchasing at supermarkets.

Johan revealed that the system’s basic capacity has been increased from five thousand to fifteen thousand transactions per minute to handle purchase surges.

“We enhance the system and boost its capacity daily to ensure it can handle high transaction volumes,“ he said during a media briefing.

He acknowledged that sudden surges can reduce processing capacity, causing some transactions to take longer or fail completely.

A total of eight hundred ninety-five thousand transactions were successfully processed on SARA’s first day of rollout on August thirty-first.

The figure rose to nine hundred fifty thousand transactions yesterday, demonstrating system strength despite terminal and shop disruptions.

Johan confirmed the ministry will continue improvements and explore various options to ensure full system stability for upcoming peak demand.

Several supermarkets suggested additional measures like limiting active terminals to reduce simultaneous transactions during surges.

Johan reiterated that recent queues and transaction failures resulted from the MyKasih system’s inability to handle sudden demand spikes.

He stressed there were no issues with MyKad scanning, terminals, scanners, or supermarket operations as all staff received proper training.

Telecommunications connections and telco access remained unaffected throughout the implementation period.

“The issue lies at the MyKasih system and server level in terms of transaction capacity,“ he clarified.

Regarding future assistance programs after SARA, Johan said the government would ensure new initiatives can meet demand with sufficient transaction capacity.

He advised recipients not to rush redemption since the one hundred ringgit credit remains valid until December thirty-first.

Technical problems were previously reported during the nationwide rollout of one-off one hundred ringgit SARA assistance beginning August thirty-first.

Dialog Corporate Social Responsibility deputy chairman Jeffrey Gerard Perera stated that Yayasan MyKasih has long collaborated with zakat institutions and state governments to channel aid to needy families.

He explained that Yayasan MyKasih developed a MyKad-based cashless payment system operating since two thousand nine with government collaboration including Bank Negara Malaysia.

The system aimed to create a cashless financial system using MyKad as the primary instrument since all Malaysians possess it and consider it secure.

MyKasih recipients grew rapidly from seven hundred thousand SARA beneficiaries in January to five point four million in April two thousand twenty-five.

The program recently expanded to twenty-two million recipients nationwide. – Bernama