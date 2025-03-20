PUTRAJAYA:The High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi, Kenya, has confirmed that all 55 Malaysian civilians and 18 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers serving under the United Nations Police (UNPOL) mission in South Sudan are safe.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday (March 20), the High Commission remains in close communication with UNPOL to ensure the continued safety and well-being of the PDRM personnel.

“Considering the worsening situation in South Sudan and as a precautionary measure, the Ministry advises all Malaysians living in South Sudan to remain vigilant and give utmost attention to their safety and security.

“They may also consider relocating to safer places or voluntarily returning to Malaysia, should they feel their safety and security are at risk,” said the ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra.

Wisma Putra also strongly advises Malaysians to defer travel to the country until further notice.

Malaysians in South Sudan are encouraged to register with the High Commission of Malaysia in Nairobi to receive timely updates and assistance.

They should also adhere strictly to instructions from local authorities, added the statement.

For further information or emergency support, the High Commission can be contacted at 611, Runda Grove, Runda, P.O. Box 42286-00100, Nairobi; phone: +254 111 052710 (office) / +254 741 603952 / +254 704 770367 (mobile); or via email at mwnairobi@kln.gov.my.