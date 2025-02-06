KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-12 held a Gawai and Kaamatan celebration at Camp Tibnin, Lebanon, yesterday to mark the major festive occasions observed by communities in Sabah and Sarawak.

In a statement, MALBATT 850-12 said the event, rich in cultural traditions, also offered an avenue for cultural diplomacy, showcasing Malaysia’s heritage to the international community under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission.

“Various traditional performances were featured, including the Ngajat and Alu-Alu dances from Sarawak and the Sumazau dance from Sabah.

“Guests were also treated to traditional Dayak and Kadazandusun cuisine while witnessing the Potong Ranyai ceremony, a symbolic expression of gratitude and prosperity during the harvest season,” the statement added.

The celebration was attended by UNIFIL Western Sector Commander Brig Gen Nicola Mandolesi, battalion commanders, contingent members under the Western Sector, as well as UNIFIL headquarters staff.

MALBATT 850-12 Commander Colonel Johan Effendi Mohd Shalleh also presented the Parang Ilang sword and Terabai shield to honoured guests as symbolic gifts, representing the Dayak people’s rich heritage, bravery and honour.

“This celebration reflects the spirit of Malaysia and the unity that forms the core of our national identity. It demonstrates how Malaysians remain united in diversity, embracing harmony and mutual respect across ethnic and cultural lines.

“It also helped strengthen ties among the various contingents under the Western Sector and reinforced camaraderie and understanding among peacekeepers serving together in Lebanon,” the statement added.