Maldives President visits Petronas Twin Towers

KUALA LUMPUR: Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, who is on a four-day official visit to Malaysia, visited the iconic Petronas Twin Towers today.

Muizzu and his delegation arrived at 9.30 am and were welcomed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Petronas’ Malaysia Petroleum Management senior vice-president Datuk Bacho Pilong.

Muizzu spent over an hour touring the sky bridge and observation deck, which are popular tourist attractions at the towers.

Muizzu was briefed by Safful Bahari Din, the manager of Visit Management Services, Petronas Twin Towers, about the architectural history of the world’s tallest twin towers.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Muizzu witnessed the exchange of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and two Exchange of Notes (EoN) covering various sectors, aimed at strengthening cooperation in various fields for mutual benefit.

Muizzu arrived on Sunday at the invitation of the Prime Minister, marking his first official visit to Malaysia since assuming office as Maldives President in November 2023.

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with the Maldives increased by 4.3 per cent to RM862.7 million (USD189 million) from RM827.3 million (USD180.9 million) in 2023, making the archipelagic state Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner among South Asian countries.