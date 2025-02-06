Man, 25, killed in four-vehicle crash

TANGKAK: A 25-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash at Kilometre 12, Lebuh AMJ Kesang, Sungai Mati, near here today.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said police received a report regarding the accident at about 2.12 am.

“Initial investigations found that the 1 am accident occurred when a motorcyclist, who was on his way from Melaka to Muar, is believed to have lost control of his machine before crashing into the rear of a Nissan Navara four-wheel drive parked on the road shoulder.

“The motorcyclist fell and was then hit by a Nissan Almera car coming from behind. At the same time, a Honda CR-V, also coming from the same direction, crashed into the victim’s motorcycle that was on the road,” he said in a statement today.

The victim died at the scene and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Those with information regarding the incident have been urged to contact investigating officer Insp Khairul Azmi Ibrahim at 011-12445836.

Police also advised the public not to park their vehicles on road shoulders to avoid the risk of accidents, warning that stern action will be taken against offenders.