Man allegedly murders aunt over her overbearing behaviour - Police

IPOH: The death of a woman, whose body was found in a house in Taman Puteri Lindungan Bintang, yesterday, is suspected to have been caused by her nephew, allegedly driven by frustration and a loss of patience over the victim’s overbearing and controlling behaviour.

Acting Perak police chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said interrogation of the 21-year-old suspect revealed that the 54-year-old victim had been repeatedly punched by him.

“The suspect allegedly punched the victim multiple times, causing her to fall down a flight of stairs. He then confined her in a room for four days,” Zulkafli explained.

The incident only came to light when the victim’s sibling, concerned after not seeing her for several days, went to the house and detected a foul odour, leading to the grim discovery.

Yesterday, Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that the suspect has been detained to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.