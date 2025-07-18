Man arrested for burying newborn baby in Cameron Highlands

BRINCHANG: Police arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of concealing the birth and death of a newborn baby in Kampung Melayu Desa Kayangan, Cameron Highlands.

The suspect, a cleaner at a local homestay, allegedly buried the infant behind his family’s home.

Cameron Highlands police chief Supt Azri Ramli confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect’s father discovered the baby’s body at 10 am yesterday.

“The suspect’s father saw a patch of soil that had been dug up when he was going to the water tank located behind their house in the hilly location. He then stumbled on a white cloth bundle containing the dead baby and called police,“ said Supt Azri.

The suspect reportedly admitted to burying the remains of the two-day-old baby, who was born to his 21-year-old stepsister.

Police seized tools, including hoes and shovels, used in the burial.

The man has been remanded for four days under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth and death of a child. Investigations are ongoing. - Bernama