Man arrested for hammer attack on 12-year-old girl in Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: A 39-year-old local man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a 12-year-old girl with a hammer in an incident that took place last Saturday, causing the child to suffer a head injury.

North Johor Bahru police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the man was arrested following a report from a member of the public stating that a girl had been attacked by a 39-year-old man using a hammer at the Ungku Tun Aminah Flat area.

He said acting on the report, received at 5.19 pm last Saturday, police arrested the suspect at 7.25 pm the same day at his residence in Johor Bahru.

The police also detected a video of the incident, which was uploaded on Facebook.

“The victim was then rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here and was reported to be in stable condition but suffered lacerations to her head and swelling on her right hand,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect, with records for crime and drug-related offences, was being remanded for seven days until Aug 2 to facilitate investigation conducted under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. - Bernama