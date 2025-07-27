Man arrested for smuggling exotic animals through KLIA Terminal 1

SEPANG: A 38-year-old man was arrested last night after attempting to smuggle six exotic animals, valued at approximately RM73,000, out of Malaysia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1.

The suspect, who was traveling to India, was detained at 10 pm following a joint operation by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) Aviation Security Division.

Authorities discovered a pair of silvery langurs, siamangs, and armadillos hidden inside the man’s luggage.

“Acting on a tip, two AKPS members and three AVSEC officers conducted a thorough search after initial scanner images revealed suspicious wildlife-like shapes,“ AKPS stated.

The seized animals were handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action.

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008. – Bernama