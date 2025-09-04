Man arrested for trespassing at army site in Gerik

IPOH: A 50-year-old man has been arrested for trespassing on the grounds at Company C, Second Battalion, 503rd Regiment of the Territorial Army in Gerik.

Gerik police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood confirmed the arrest at 2.35 pm after a military volunteer reported spotting the suspect, known as ‘Mat’, inside the fenced area around 8.45 am.

In a statement on Tuesday (April 8) night, he said investigations revealed the suspect spray-painted a message reading ‘No entry without business’ on a building wall and threatened the complainant, claiming the land was his.

Police recovered several items believed to have been used for the break-in, including a hammer, spade, six keys and a padlock.

The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code and the suspect will appear in court for a remand order. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant Muhamad Suwadi Mohd at 016-8804375.