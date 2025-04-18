Nominations Open for Wave 2 of ACES Awards 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 April 2025 – As Kuala Lumpur prepares to host the 46th ASEAN Sustainability Summit later this year, Malaysia’s corporate sector takes center stage. The Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2025 has opened Wave 2 nominations, inviting Malaysian businesses and leaders to be recognised among Asia’s best for their contributions to a more responsible future.

Now in its 12th year, the ACES Awards has become a leading benchmark for purposeful leadership and long-term impact. Malaysia has played a pivotal role, with 105 companies earning 113 awards to date, reflecting the country’s commitment to excellence with integrity.

In 2024, Malaysian companies again made their mark. Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd earned recognition with CEO, Datuk Seri Dr. Subramaniam Pillai, honoured in the Outstanding Leaders in Asia category. Sunway Theme Parks also took home the Asia’s Most Inspiring Executives award under Executive Director, Calvin Ho, further solidifying Malaysia’s role in driving change.

“Malaysia continues to lead - not just in numbers, but in spirit,” said Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards and CEO of MORS Group. “We’re seeing a new generation of companies shaping leadership with clarity, courage and conviction.”

The 2025 ACES Awards will take place 27–28 November, right after COP30 in Rio de Janeiro. Kuala Lumpur, Bali and Taiwan are in the running to host the event, with the final destination to be revealed in June.

Wave 2 nominations close April 30. Categories include Individual Leadership, Corporate Leadership and Corporate Sustainability.

For more details, visit www.acesawards.com.

https://www.acesawards.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acesawards/?viewAsMember=true

https://www.facebook.com/ACESAwards

https://www.instagram.com/acesawards/

Hashtag: #ACESAwards2025 #ACESAwards