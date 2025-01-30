Man arrested with drug after crashing into kindergarten fence

MELAKA: A man was arrested with a packet of drugs after crashing his car into the fence of a Community Development Department’s (Kemas) kindergarten in Paya Luboh, Tangga Batu, last night.

Melaka Tengah District Police Chief ACP Christopher Patit said the packet of drugs—believed to be heroin weighing 15.46 grams— was found in the man’s right trouser pocket. The incident occurred at about 11.45 pm.

“The suspect, a 55-year-old unemployed man, was taken to Melaka Hospital for a medical examination, but he was found not injured,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was then taken to Melaka Tengah Narcotics Crime Investigation Division to undergo a urine test, but the screening could not be done because he failed to provide his urine sample.

Checks revealed that the suspect had three records for drug-related offences, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.