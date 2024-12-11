Man drowns in bathroom

KOTA BHARU: A man drowned in the bathroom of his home after suffering an epileptic seizure, which caused him to fall into a water-filled container.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the incident occurred in Taman Arus Permai, Jalan Padang Rokma, Tumpat, about 4 pm two days ago.

He said the body of the 34-year-old man was then sent to Tumpat Hospital for a post-mortem.

The cause of death is drowning and the case has been classified as sudden death, he said in a statement today.

He advised the public against making any speculation on the incident and to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Wakaf Baru police station at 09-7196222 or the Tumpat District Police Contingent at 09-7257222.