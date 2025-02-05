BATU KAWAN: A man who fell into the sea while collecting clams near Kilometre 4.2 of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (Penang Second Bridge) yesterday was found dead this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) John Sagun Francis, said the victim, Ismail Ahmad, 28, was discovered by a search and rescue (SAR) team near a fish cage area in Sungai Udang at 9.40am.

“Today’s operation involved five boats with the search divided into four sectors, coordinated by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and assisted by JBPM, Marine Police, and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The victim’s body was found during a surface search and taken to the Batu Musang Jetty before being handed over to the police,” he said in a statement.

Thirteen personnel from the Batu Kawan Fire and Rescue Station took part in the operation, along with the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from Bagan Jermal and Butterworth, and other enforcement agencies. The operation ended at 11.05am.

John advised the public to always wear personal flotation devices when at sea to avoid accidents.

In the incident at around 10am yesterday, Ismail’s boat reportedly collided with pillar number 274 of the bridge, causing him to fall into the sea. His father and a friend, who were in a separate boat nearby, were unharmed.