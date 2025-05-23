Oil palm harvester fined RM3,000 for obscene online comment

SEPANG: A 58-year-old oil palm harvester was fined RM3,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to making an obscene comment about a surgeon’s baby daughter three years ago.

Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman imposed the fine on Ahmad Nasir Kadiri, and ordered a six-month jail term if he fails to pay.

Before sentencing, the judge cautioned the accused to be more responsible online.

“Phones allow us to post anything, to slander or insult, but such acts are monitored by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC),” he said.

Ahmad Nasir was charged with using the Facebook account ‘Bro Nasir’ to post a sexually offensive comment intended to cause distress. The post was detected at Level 8 of the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya at 11.52 am on Jan 3, 2023.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a fine of up to RM50,000, a one-year prison term, or both, plus RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab urged for a deterrent sentence, noting the comment targeted a defenceless child and was reported by the child’s mother.

“The accused should not use social media as a platform for lewd remarks,” he said, citing recent court trends where similar offences drew fines of RM7,000 to RM9,000.

Unrepresented, Ahmad Nasir pleaded for leniency, citing financial hardship and responsibility for a school-going child.

“I admit my mistake and seek a lighter sentence. I have no steady income, this is my first offence and I promise not to repeat it,” he said.