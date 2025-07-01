Man found dead in locked house in Taiping

IPOH: A man was found dead inside a locked house on Jalan Aulong, Kampung Boyan, near Taiping, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director (Operations) Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, in a statement, identified the victim as 45-year-old S. Santhekasakar.

He said that the Taiping Fire and Rescue Station dispatched firefighters to the scene, after receiving a call at 1.42 pm.

“Firefighters used specialised equipment to open the door, and the body was handed over to the police for further investigation,” he said, adding that the operation concluded approximately 40 minutes later.