IPOH: A 57-year-old man discovered dead in his Taman Tasek Damai home had suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest, according to police. The post-mortem report from Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun confirmed the injury, alongside stab wounds.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad stated that the gunshot wound was the primary cause of death. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in his kitchen on Tuesday evening, with additional stab wounds to his abdomen and a slash injury on his right chest.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man, identified as the victim’s son, to assist in investigations. The suspect has been remanded until July 1 under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Authorities confirmed the suspect has no prior criminal record.

ACP Abang Zainal urged anyone with information to contact Investigating Officer ASP Mohd Rezan Yussop @ Ariffin at 016-9648706 or the nearest police station.