Man found dead inside his locked house

IPOH: A man was found dead inside his locked house in Bukit Chandan, Kuala Kangsar today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director (Operations), Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said the incident involving the 50-year-old victim was reported by a family member at 12:04 PM.

“We received information from the police that the house door was locked and involved a victim who lived alone. The personnel involved opened the door using special equipment. The victim was found dead based on his physical condition,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that they have handed over the body to the police for further action.