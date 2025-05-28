KUALA LUMPUR: The ASEAN Community Vision (ACV) 2045, adopted at the 46th ASEAN Summit on Monday through the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, has the potential to make the bloc -- with its nearly 700 million population -- more respected, especially by organisations in the West.

Geostrategist and senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research (NASR) Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said that ACV 2045 is based on two key concepts -- neutrality and centrality -- which will strengthen ASEAN as it advances to become the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030.

“ASEAN is becoming more central, involved in international affairs, while remaining neutral -- not partial toward the United States (US), China, or Russia -- even as the major powers vie to have a greater influence, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Malaysia, as the current ASEAN Chair, wants to ensure that the people of ASEAN feel proud to be part of the bloc, just like how people in the European Union (EU) feel. I believe ACV 2045 can be achieved within the next 20 years,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Azmi, who is also a National Council of Professors (MPN) fellow, said ACV 2045 -- a continuation of ACV 2025 that was launched when Malaysia last chaired ASEAN a decade ago -- could resolve not only internal issues such as the Myanmar conflict and the South China Sea dispute, but be used as a guide in dealing with international issues such as the India-Pakistan conflict, Gaza crisis, and the Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, MPN chairman Distinguished Prof Datuk Dr Shamsul Amri Baharuddin opined that ACV 2045 is “more optimistic” despite the presence of longstanding challenges from within and outside the ASEAN region.

He said that internally, ASEAN faces the challenge of finding a harmonious solution for what seems like a never-ending problem, namely the Myanmar issue.

“The external challenge is economic in nature, vis-a-vis the threat of the United States (US) tariffs, which ASEAN can confront together by finding economic partners besides the US from all parts of the world.

“Socio-culturally, ASEAN countries have to build a resilient cooperative network, people-to-people, people-centred community, and encourage intra-ASEAN travels and visits,” he said.

Commenting on the challenges expected in realising ACV 2045, Dr Nor Aishah Hanifa, an expert in international relations, defense, and security, said that globalisation, changes in the international system, and uncertainty require innovative responses to safeguard the security of ASEAN and its peoples.

“Various challenges are being faced, such as peace and security issues in the Indo-Pacific region due to power struggles, global digitalisation, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, trade protectionism and sanctions, food, energy and water security, poverty, natural disasters, climate change, and the pandemic.

“This declaration clearly outlines ASEAN’s direction and reflects the grouping’s maturity in facing global challenges and uncertainties. External relations are also conducted with diplomacy. ASEAN is increasingly seen as vital for the maintenance of security in the region,” she said.

Nor Aishah said that under Malaysia’s chairmanship and with the key role played by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, ASEAN is poised to gain more respect as a strong regional bloc.

“ASEAN’s voice is recognised globally, with the (recent) visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping demonstrating ASEAN’s success in bringing major powers and other countries together regardless of ideology for the sake of shared stability and progress,” she added.

Meanwhile, Institute of Malaysian and International Studies (IKMAS) director Prof Dr Sufian Jusoh said that the main challenge is to explain the essence of the new vision to the ASEAN community.

“First, you have to explain to the people, because it is people-centred -- need to explain how they’re going to benefit and how to implement. That’s the most important,” he said.

The ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future is a compendium of six core documents, include the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, ACV 2045, and strategic plans for each ASEAN pillar -- political-security, economic, socio-cultural, and connectivity. This new vision for ASEAN sets out 33 strategic goals with 531 concrete measures.