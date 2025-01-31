PETALING JAYA: A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to five months in prison and fined RM2,000 for criminally intimidating the ex-wife of comedian Harith Iskander.

The sentence was handed down by Magistrate S. Mageswary, who also ordered that Izzuddin Md Salim would serve an additional month in jail if he fails to settle the fine.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court, earlier today, The Star reported.

The charge sheet states that the accused sent a WhatsApp message with a photo and threatening words, implying intentions to commit rape and murder.

The message was received by Dr. Jezamine Lim, ex-wife of Harith Iskander, and his actions were deemed criminal intimidation.

She read the message at a restaurant at 8.50am on January 23.

The charge, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

After the accused pleaded guilty, the statement of facts was presented to him.

The magistrate then asked him if he if he agreed with the statement of facts in the case.

The accused confirmed, saying, “Correct, my intention was only to play his (Harith’s) emotions. I have no other intention.”

