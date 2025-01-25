PETALING JAYA: In light of the recent controversy surrounding comedian Harith Iskander and his “ham” post on social media, his ex-wife has called out those who have been sending malicious threats to his family.

Taking to Instagram, also reposted by Harith on his social media accounts, medical entrepreneur Dr Jezamine Lim voiced out her disappointment regarding the recent cancellation of the comedian’s show at the Petronas Philharmonic Hall, stating it was the best decision for their family after they allegedly received malicious threats from the public.

In her post, Jezamine said she received a death threat “directed towards her” and a “vile threat of abuse” against her sons.

“Let me be crystal clear: threatening the safety of innocent children crosses every imaginable line. It is despicable, cowardly, and inhumane.

“Reports have been made, and the police are investigating, so I will not be commenting further on the matter,” she said in her post.

Because of these threats, both the Petronas Philharmonic Hall and her family agreed in terms of safety and security, to not proceed with the show as planned despite months of preparation and hard work, noting the fact both her sons were supposed to feature in the opening act.

“I am utterly disheartened by how mindless mob mentality can drive people to such extremes.

“Yes, you have every right to disagree with or be offended by someone’s words – emotions are natural – but to sink so low as to send threats to a person’s family? To target children? How do you justify that? “ Jezamine added.

She then concluded her statement in another Instagram post, calling for the individual who posted the comment under Harith’s Facebook post to take accountability as well.

Earlier, the Johor police confirmed receiving three reports on Harith’s Facebook post that allegedly insulted Islam and a comment made under the post by social media account Cecelia Yap Song KL.

The controversy stemmed from the post jokingly stating his faith was “shaken” upon seeing the word “ham” in the name of a RM5.50 coffee beverage called “Ham Sap Kopi”.