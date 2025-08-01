Man high on drugs extends leg under moving lorry

KUALA LUMPUR: A man suspected to be under drug influence intentionally stuck his leg under a moving lorry near Jalan Pekan Bangi Lama in Bangi yesterday. The reckless act was captured on dashcam footage, prompting a police report.

Kajang district police chief Naazron Abdul Yusof stated that the 43-year-old suspect will be arrested once discharged from hospital treatment for drug use. “The complainant reported that while driving his lorry, the suspect, standing near his motorcycle, suddenly extended his leg toward the rear tyre,“ he said.

The suspect appeared disoriented when confronted by the lorry driver. Police checks revealed his extensive criminal history, including 19 prior drug-related offences and two criminal records. The case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code for endangering life.

Authorities urge witnesses to contact Investigating Officer Insp Muhammad Nazirulzahin Mohd Hashim at 017-8881475. A viral 1-minute 15-second video shows the man clutching his injured leg after the incident, assisted by bystanders. - Bernama