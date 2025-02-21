PETALING JAYA: A man captured in a viral video grabbing a girl at a mosque here has been arrested, police confirmed today.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim stated that authorities are investigating the incident.

“We have arrested the suspect. Investigations are underway,“ he told New Straits Times.

The case gained public attention after CCTV footage went viral, showing a man entering the women’s prayer section of the mosque.

The footage allegedly captured the suspect lifting the girl while she was engaged in morning prayers behind a group of women.

A separate recording reveals the man attempting to grope the girl before fleeing when she resisted.