PETALING JAYA: Police have launched an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a young girl at Masjed Jamek Sungai Masin in Batang Kali, Selangor, earlier today.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Ahmad Faizal Tahrim confirmed that a report had been lodged over the incident.

“We’ve received the police report. The case is being investigated,” he told FMT, adding that an official statement would be released soon.

The case gained public attention after CCTV footage went viral, showing a man entering the women’s prayer section of the mosque.

The footage allegedly captured the suspect lifting the girl while she was engaged in morning prayers behind a group of women.

The video has sparked outrage among netizens, with many urging authorities to take swift action in apprehending the suspect and ensuring a thorough investigation.