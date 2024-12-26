PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a 23-year-old plantation worker after the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) alerted them about a link containing explicit content.

According to Buletin TV3, Mohammad Fazlie Isa was sentenced to four days in jail and fined RM4,000 after pleading guilty before Magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin to possessing explicit videos and images on his mobile phone.

Police investigation revealed videos of his grandmother, aunt, and cousin recorded while they were bathing or changing clothes in their rooms at his residence in Sri Medan on December 23.

Following a raid at his home and discovery of the content on his mobile phone, Fazlie was taken to Batu Pahat district police headquarters for investigation.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Wahidah Mohd Sharip called for the accused for jail time, citing risk of reoffending.

The offense falls under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum three-year prison term, a fine, or both.

The accused, represented by Tan Song Yan from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), could serve an additional six months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.