Man jailed for physically sexually assaulting daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A lorry driver was sentenced to three years and six months in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to physically sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar ordered the man, aged 41, to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was last Oct 26.

He was also ordered to undergo counselling during his imprisonment and to be placed under police supervision for two years after serving his sentence.

The man was charged with physically sexually assaulting the girl at their residence in Sentul at 10.45 pm last Oct 1.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Pervinah Mohamad Yusof asked for an appropriate sentence taking into account the trauma suffered by the victim.

“Sexual crime is a serious offence because it is a violation of the victim’s rights,” she said.

The accused was unrepresented.