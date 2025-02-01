MJets Air actively exploring partnerships with other airlines, logistics players

KUALA LUMPUR: MJets Air Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of MMAG Holdings Bhd, is actively exploring partnerships with other airlines and logistics players, including industry leaders such as China’s JD.com and Cainiao, and Switzerland’s Unilode Aviation Solutions.

Chairman Woo Kam Weng said MJets Air aims to expand service networks, increase flight frequencies and enhance operational efficiencies through such collaborations.

By leveraging the expertise and reach of partners, MJets Air seeks to deliver superior value to its customers

while solidifying its position as a key feeder operator in the regional air cargo ecosystem.

“MJets Air aims to maximise the potential of its strategic alliances by integrating resources and sharing data with partners like MasKargo, ANA, JD.com, and Cainiao.

“These collaborations enable more efficient route planning, better capacity utilisation, and enhanced scheduling to meet dynamic market demands. The strategic alliances with major airlines allow MJets Air to offer a wide range of routes, cross-utilisation of capacities and flexible scheduling options,“ Woo told SunBiz.

He said strategic alliances with suppliers and service providers will allow MJets Air to focus on providing air freight solutions and continuously enhance operational efficiency by leveraging the partner’s expertise.

“By aligning its operations with the networks of larger players, MJets Air ensures seamless connectivity on high-demand routes. Additionally, the partnerships help streamline cargo handling processes, reduce lead times, and improve service reliability, solidifying MJets Air’s role as a trusted feeder operator in the regional air cargo supply chain,“ Woo said.

Last week, MJets Air acquired its seventh aircraft, a Boeing B737-400SF converted freighter, from JPA No.161 Co Ltd for RM20.76 million. MJets Air currently operates six leased aircraft. The recently purchased seventh aircraft, its first owned freighter, marks a shift towards ownership for better cost control and growth.

The company said the aircraft purchase is part of the group’s strategic move to expand and enhance its air freight capabilities, providing greater control over its fleet and improving operational efficiency.

When asked about the long-term cost advantages and operational benefits MJets Air expects from transitioning from leased to owned aircraft, Woo explained that ownership eliminates recurring lease payments and high non-recoverable Maintenance Reserve Fund costs, resulting in significant long-term cost savings.

“It provides MJets Air with greater flexibility in fleet management, allowing MJets Air to explore market opportunities with specific operational needs as an aircraft owner without lessor restrictions. Owning assets strengthens the company’s balance sheet and creates opportunities for capital recovery through potential resale or redeployment of aircraft,“ Woo said.