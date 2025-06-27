Man killed, wife and kids injured in North-South Expressway crash

KEPALA BATAS: A 33-year-old man was killed, and his wife and two children were injured in a two-vehicle collision on the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Kepala Batas earlier today.

The accident occurred at Kilometre 127.8, involving a Proton Wira and a Proton Saga BLM.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in Penang received an emergency call at 7.51 am and dispatched a team from the Kepala Batas Fire and Rescue Station.

Assistant Director John Sagun Francis confirmed that five victims—three adults and two children—were involved.

“The deceased was the driver of the Proton Wira. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel,” said Francis.

The body was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem.

The man’s wife suffered spinal injuries, while their two children, aged six and eight, sustained minor injuries.

The 35-year-old driver of the Proton Saga also suffered minor injuries.

Members of the public assisted in rescuing the victims before emergency responders arrived.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision.