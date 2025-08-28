Man narrowly escapes death after tree falls on motorcycle in Kepala Batas

KEPALA BATAS: A man had a narrow escape after his motorcycle was crushed by a fallen tree near Masjid Jamek Nurussaadah near Lahar Tabut Penaga, here, early this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant operations director John Sagun Francis, said his department received an emergency call at 4.55 am before mobilising a team of personnel from the Kuala Muda Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) to the incident scene.

“Upon arrival, firemen found that a tree had fallen and crushed a Yamaha Legend motorcycle ridden by a 43-year-old man.

“Firefighters then proceeded to cut the tree branches before the victim could be rescued,” he said in a statement today.

John said the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken by a Ministry of Health (MOH) ambulance to hospital for further treatment, while the operation of clearing the site was completed at 7.24 am. - Bernama