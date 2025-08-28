FGV officially delisted from Bursa Malaysia effective today

KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings has officially been delisted from the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities effective 9 am today.

The Federal Land Development Authority confirmed this development following the suspension of FGV shares from trading on August 25.

FELDA currently holds 95.29% of FGV’s total shares together with persons acting in concert.

Dissenting shareholders can still exercise their right to sell FGV shares until January 15, 2026 before 5 pm according to FELDA’s notice.

This delisting marks the beginning of a new phase for FELDA to strengthen its corporate structure and optimise plantation operations.

FELDA can now fully control the palm oil industry value chain including yield management and operating costs.

The authority aims to boost productivity, optimise costs, and consistently maximise returns through this restructuring.

FELDA expressed confidence that comprehensive restructuring will drive sustainable growth and enhance global competitiveness.

This move ultimately aims to secure the long-term welfare of the settler community through improved economic returns. – Bernama