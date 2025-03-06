Man seriously injured after being gored by own cow

KOTA BHARU: A 35-year-old man was seriously injured after being gored by a cow he was raising as livestock in Kampung Neman, near Jelawat, Bachok, last Friday.

Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the victim sustained serious abdominal injuries from a deep and wide wound caused by the animal’s horns.

“The victim was first taken to Bachok Hospital for treatment, after his family rushed him there following the incident. However, he was later referred to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here, where he successfully underwent surgery,“ he told Bernama today.

He said the victim’s condition was now stable, but the hospital would monitor the wound for possible infection.

It is understood that the man was gored by the cow when it suddenly turned on him as it was being ushered into the pen at about 7 pm.

The cow was to be sold and handed over to a buyer in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration.