KUALA LUMPUR: Police have submitted the investigation paper on a well-known male actor and singer, suspected of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) today for further action.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that the police are currently awaiting further instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The investigation paper was submitted to the DPP this morning and is currently under review. The prosecution date has yet to be determined, as we await a decision from the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, the media reported that police had arrested a well-known male actor and singer on June 3, after he was alleged to have committed physical sexual assault on a teenage girl at a hotel in Selangor.

The suspect, who was detained under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, was released on police bail on the same day.

The 17-year-old victim had reportedly met the artiste at the cafe where she worked, and they were said to have met several times before the incident occurred.