Man shot dead in car, friends bring body to Batu Kawa police station

KUCHING: A 34-year-old man is believed to have been shot dead while travelling in a car along Jalan Stephen Yong here today.

Padawan police chief Supt Mohd Irwan Hafiz Md Radzi said that at about 5.30 am today, two men came to the Batu Kawa police station here to report that a friend of theirs had been shot while he was in the car they were travelling in.

“The two men brought their friend (the shooting victim) to the station and medical officers confirmed the death of the victim, who was a passenger at the time of the shooting.

“There were gunshot wounds to the victim’s head,“ he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

He said those with information about the incident can contact investigating officer ASP Sylvarius at 013-863 7241.