PETALING JAYA: It was a miracle for a 25-year-old man after surviving a fall from the 10th floor of a public housing project (PPR) flat in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur, today.

In a statement, today, Sentul district police chief Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said police were informed of the incident at 12.30pm.

“The 25-year-old victim fell from the 10th floor of PPR Sri Aman onto a parked car.

“The victim was still conscious and was immediately taken by an ambulance to the Selayang Hospital for treatment,” he said.

He added that investigations are currently ongoing to determine the cause behind the man’s fall.

It is learnt that several video clips related to the incident have since gone viral across social media.

The videos showed the man writhing in pain following the fall. In the footage, it was evident that the man remained conscious and was moving, despite landing on a Honda car, which had its roof dented.