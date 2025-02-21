KLUANG: A 33-year-old man known as ‘Man Tiger’ was charged today in the Sessions Court with attempted murder for firing shots at a married couple in Simpang Renggam last week.

Abdurrahman Abdullah, a catering worker, pleaded not guilty to the two charges, which were read to him separately before Judge Mujib Saroji.

According to the charges, Abdurrahman, along with two accomplices still at large, fired at Dian Yulandi Suboh, 37, and Ahmad Fadhullah Mohamed, 38, at a house in Kampung Bukit Batu, Machap at 12.17 pm on Feb 10.

The charges are framed under Sections 307 and 109 of the Penal Code, which provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine upon conviction.

Police prosecuting officer Inspector Suniza Nan Yan did not offer bail due to the severity of the charges.

Abdurrahman’s lawyer Kent Tan Chow Teng requested a minimum bail, citing his client’s lack of fixed income and his responsibility for caring for an elderly sister and uncle.

The court rejected the request and set March 20 for mention for submission of documents.

On Feb 11, media reports said the couple narrowly escaped a murder attempt when six shots were fired at them at their home in Kampung Bukit Batu. None of the bullets hit them.