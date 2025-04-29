A Malaysian woman recently took to social media to voice her frustration over the growing number of cars on the road and the worsening traffic conditions across the country.

In a TikTok post, @jaynedotcom cited a statistic from The Straits Times, stating that a road accident occurs approximately every 50 seconds in Malaysia.

“Why do we accept this as normal?” she asked, pointing to the frequent appearance of graphic car crash videos on social media. She believes one of the causes is simple: “There are just too many cars on the road.”

She also referenced a report by New Straits Times that projected the Klang Valley’s population will reach nearly 10 million by 2030—one-third of Malaysia’s total population. With such rapid urban growth, she stressed how strained the country’s road infrastructure already is.

“Just yesterday, there was a news report saying Klang Valley’s population will hit 10 million by 2030. That’s one-third of Malaysia’s population living in one city.

“One thing experts highlighted in the article was how overstretched our roads are. It’s messed up that our cities are designed around cars.”

@jaynedotcom went on to describe a recent scenario in Bukit Jalil, where three major events held simultaneously led to massive traffic congestion.

“How is it realistic to have 10 million people living in a mega city, and assuming every household owns at least one car? Don’t even think about 2030—just look at your daily commute to work right now.

“Traffic jams have become a daily struggle everywhere. Can we really continue to accept this?”

Her TikTok video has since sparked a lively debate, with some arguing that reckless driving also contributes to traffic jams, while others claim that Malaysia’s road infrastructure and traffic conditions are actually better than those in other Asian cities.

“Have you been to other ‘mega’ cities in ASEAN? Be thankful for what we have. Stop complaining and appreciate the roads we have and the etiquette of most drivers,“ commented Nymous.

“It’s a cultural issue. We refuse to change. We think speeding is cool, are too proud to give way to others, and too impatient to wait, so we cut lanes to save a few seconds. That’s why accidents are happening everywhere,” added lucaslaw31.

On the other hand, some agreed with @jaynedotcom’s point about the shortcomings of Malaysia’s public transport system.

“Even the RapidKL network isn’t seamless. You have to walk 800m just to change from one train line to another, and sometimes, they’re not even in the same station!” said phantoms99.