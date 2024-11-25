JOHOR BAHRU: A man suspected of driving under the influence and causing the death of a married couple on Jalan Besar/Jalan Mesjid, Pasir Gudang, on Nov 16 will be charged in the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the 34-year-old suspect would face charges under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“The investigation papers have been completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office. We have received instructions to charge the driver of the Perodua Alza with two counts,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Sohaimi said that during the 4 am incident, the suspect ran a red light before crashing into a Honda Vario motorcycle ridden by the victims.

“As a result of the collision, the couple suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

“Investigations revealed that the Perodua Alza driver was driving under the influence of alcohol, exceeding the legal limit,” he added.

The victims were identified as Mohd Ridzwan Mohd Rudi, 37, and Linda Mohd A Aziz, 35.