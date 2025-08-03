KUALA TERENGGANU: Police arrested a man for possessing explosives, namely firecrackers and fireworks, at a house in Taman Bestari near Gong Badak in Kuala Nerus yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli said the 35-year-old suspect was apprehended during a raid at about 3pm and during inspection, police iseized various types of firecrackers and fireworks worth RM90,000.

“The raid by members of the Criminal Investigation Division (Intelligence/Operations) of the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters found 247 boxes containing various types of firecrackers and fireworks.

“The suspect admitted to being involved in the firecracker business but has never had a license or made an application to the police,“ he said when contacted today.

Azli said the suspect, who has six criminal records related to drugs, admitted to purchasing the produxts from a supplier in Selangor last Tuesday.

He stated that the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.