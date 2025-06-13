SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Transport will begin phased enforcement of mandatory Speed Limitation Devices (SLD) for commercial vehicles, including express and tour buses, starting Oct 1 this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the enforcement by the Road Transport Department (RTD) is part of the ministry’s broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce the risk of fatal accidents involving such vehicles.

The phased implementation will initially apply to all express and tour buses, as well as heavy goods vehicles exceeding 3,500 kilogrammes (kg) in maximum permissible weight, registered from Jan 1, 2015 onwards.

“Operators are required to obtain a functional verification and SLD report from the vehicle manufacturer or any party recognised by the RTD, including technical services, authorised workshops or service facilities, or certification bodies accredited by the Department of Standards Malaysia,” he said.

The SLD verification documents and reports must be renewed every two years and presented at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) as well as during permit applications or renewals with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), he added.

Speaking at a press conference following the launch of the SLD implementation for commercial vehicles today, he said the verification documents must be kept in the vehicle at all times for enforcement purposes.

Loke said the activation of the SLD function within the Electronic Control Unit will be mandatory from Jan 1, 2026 for heavy goods vehicles exceeding 3,500 kg and vehicles carrying more than eight passengers that were registered before Jan 1, 2015.

He added that the requirement will also apply to rebuilt vehicles and imported used goods vehicles exceeding 3,500 kg in maximum permissible weight.

He said that for heavy goods vehicles exceeding 3,500 kg and vehicles carrying more than eight passengers that are not equipped with an SLD system, it will be mandatory to install an RTD-approved retrofit SLD device, effective July 1, 2026.

“This enforcement is a crucial step to ensure that commercial vehicles comply with critical safety standards, thereby reducing the risk of road accidents involving loss of life and property,” Loke emphasised.

He pointed out that all buses and heavy vehicles will be subject to a maximum speed limit of 90 km/h through the mandatory installation of the SLD.

“This device will cap the speed of buses and heavy vehicles at 90 km/h. However, drivers must still adhere to speed limits applicable in specific areas,” he explained.

“Even on highways where the speed limit is up to 110 km/h, vehicles equipped with the SLD will be restricted to 90 km/h. This will be enforced consistently,” he said.

Loke also announced that the RTD will convene a meeting soon with all major vehicle manufacturers and accredited certification bodies regarding the enforcement of the SLD.

“There will be further details on the implementation mechanism, and the list of approved companies and certifying bodies authorised to verify SLDs will be published on the RTD website soon,” he added.