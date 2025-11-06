KUALA LUMPUR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has allocated RM10 million to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the motorcycle maintenance and repair sector through the MARA-Petronas Automotive Entrepreneur Development (PUMP) MotoExpert Programme.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the allocation would enable 30 motorcycle workshop owners targeted this year to receive business financing facilities of up to RM300,000 each.

According to him, MARA was also offering RM1 million for structured technical training, in addition to rebranding support and financing facilities for selected entrepreneurs.

“Entrepreneurs will also receive support in terms of spare parts supply, improving the image of their premises and developing a more efficient and competitive workshop operating system.

“MARA will continuously monitor the programme, as it is not merely about providing financing but also involves structured training and ensuring integration with the supply chain network,” he told reporters after launching the programme here today.

Meanwhile, MARA, in a statement, said PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PLMM) would supply PETRONAS Sprinta brand lubricant products directly to MotoExpert workshops without involving middlemen, thereby enabling entrepreneurs to enjoy higher profit margins.

“PLMM will also assist entrepreneurs in marketing, technical training and fostering collaboration with external industry players,” it said.

The programme is open to graduates of MARA’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions or other recognised institutions who have operated a motorcycle workshop for at least six months, with annual sales exceeding RM360,000, subject to an interview-based selection.