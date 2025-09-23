MARA chairman: Excessive joking constitutes bullying

PETALING JAYA: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pic), has warned that excessive joking is a form of bullying that should not be tolerated.

In a Facebook post today, he urged the police to take firm action and prosecute all perpetrators to serve as a strong lesson.

“Such behavior should never be ignored as mere joking. Do we want to wait until permanent injury or death occurs before taking action?,” he said.

Earlier, the Youth and Sports Ministry has expressed grave concern over a viral video showing students using excessive physical force against a peer.

“This behaviour is unacceptable and represents serious breaches of morality and discipline protocols.

“Our investigation will proceed independently, in coordination with law enforcement as needed. Physical aggression has no place in our educational facilities,” the ministry said in a statement.

Minister Hannah Yeoh also confirmed today that all students involved in the alleged bullying incident at the National Youth Skills Institute in Miri, Sarawak, have been instructed to undergo counselling, with their first session held at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, media reported that a student from the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Miri has denied being bullied after a viral social media video appeared to show him as a victim.

Miri police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the student, accompanied by his parents, went to the police station to clarify that the incident was merely a prank by his friends in conjunction with his birthday celebration on Sept 19, with no element of coercion or abuse.

“Police have summoned the institute’s officer, the parents, and all students aged 18 to 24 to record their statements and complete the investigation, which has been classified as no further action,” he said.

He added that IKBN Miri confirmed the incident occurred within campus grounds and has pledged strict action against all students involved.

ACP Mohd Farhan also urged the public not to share the recording or speculate online, as this could cause unnecessary concern, and advised that any relevant information be directed to the police for proper action.

For the record, a viral footage shows around eight individuals laughing while repeatedly forcing a smaller student’s body against a metal pole, causing visible distress.

Audio from the video captures the victim pleading “tolong, tolong” (help) while appearing to be in pain as others seemingly find amusement in the situation.