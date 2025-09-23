Miri skills institute students ordered to undergo counselling

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has mandated counselling sessions for all students involved in the controversial incident at the National Youth Skills Institute in Miri, Sarawak, following widespread public concern over a viral video.

The affected students began their first counselling session at 12.30pm today as part of immediate intervention measures announced by the ministry.

Yeoh confirmed that a high-level investigative team led by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general arrived in Miri at 9am to conduct a comprehensive review of the incident.

Speaking at a press conference, Yeoh outlined three urgent reforms implemented following discussions with police and the students’ families.

These include the immediate appointment of a dedicated police liaison officer at the institute, mandatory anti-bullying presentations by law enforcement for all students every three months, and the installation of anonymous complaint boxes throughout the facility.

When questioned about potential suspensions, the minister explained that investigations remain ongoing with the ministry’s deputy secretary-general currently conducting interviews with all relevant parties.

The institute’s student disciplinary board, headed by the facility director, will convene promptly to determine appropriate sanctions.

Yeoh emphasised her commitment to ensuring parental confidence in the institution’s safety standards.

She revealed that the victim’s parents had arranged a second medical examination, which returned positive health results, providing some reassurance about the student’s physical condition.

The minister also expressed skepticism about characterising the incident as harmless behaviour, stating that any situation involving injuries or potential criminal elements requires thorough investigation regardless of participants’ intentions or relationships.

Her strong stance contrasts with the position taken by Miri police chief Assistant Commisioner Farhan Lee Abdullah, who earlier classified the case as requiring no further police action.

READ ALSO: IKBN Miri student denies being bullied, says it was just birthday prank - Police

Farhan Lee cited the victim’s own report filed on September 23, in which the student denied being bullied and described the incident as a voluntary birthday celebration among friends without coercion.

READ ALSO: KBS probes into disturbing Miri youth training incident

The controversy stems from a 13-second video that circulated widely on social media, showing multiple institute students lifting a classmate and forcibly propelling him against a pole. The footage sparked significant public debate about student safety, institutional oversight, and the boundaries between acceptable social interaction and harmful behaviour.