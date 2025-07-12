MARA supports Putri Qisya’s education after family tragedy

JITRA: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) will closely monitor the well-being and academic progress of Putri Qisya Nur Izzat, the 12-year-old girl who lost her parents and siblings in a recent drowning incident. The agency has taken her under its care as a foster child, committing to support her education until university level.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki stated that the agency will provide additional academic assistance to help Putri Qisya maintain her performance in school and prepare for the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) entrance examination. “We will arrange special tuition and guide her in achieving her dream of studying at MRSM. Our support starts immediately,“ he said during a press conference after officiating the 2025 UMNO Kubang Pasu Division Delegates’ Meeting.

MARA has also directed its Kedah office to coordinate with Sekolah Kebangsaan Seberang Perak Baru, where Putri Qisya is currently enrolled, to ensure her studies remain uninterrupted. “Losing her parents is devastating for a child her age. We want her to stay focused and honor her late parents’ aspirations,“ Asyraf added.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi recently announced MARA’s commitment to support Putri Qisya until she completes higher education. The young girl had previously expressed her wish to attend MRSM, fulfilling her parents’ hopes for her future.

The tragedy claimed the lives of her parents, Mohamad Azim Izat Ishak, 32, and Nurul Hidayah Khadijah Razman Efendi, 31, along with her four siblings—Putra Rayyan Nur Izzat, 9, Hawa Adriana Nur Izzat, 8, Annayla Humaira Nur Izzat, 7, and Tuah Haydar, six months. - Bernama